FORTY FORT, Pa. — Kids got their Easter baskets filled a little early thanks to an Easter egg hunt in Luzerne County.

Forty Fort hosted the 26th annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday at Forty Fort Park along Wyoming Avenue.

There were also basket raffles, coloring contests and two lucky kids even got new bicycles.

Even the bunny showed up to hang out with kids at the event in Luzerne County.