Dancing with the Easter Bunny and Other Friends in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A dance party was held in honor of Easter at the Keyser Valley Community Center in west Scranton on Sunday.

The event was the 20th annual free Easter party hosted by Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O’Malley.

Kids were able to get their pictures taken with the Easter bunny and enjoy some free snacks.

“Well, having the DJ here, having Texas Roadhouse here, a free bunny picture, doughnuts and pizza. I think its a wonderful thing for the kids,” said Angela Schiavo of Taylor.

A few area restaurants donated food for the annual Easter party in Scranton.