Blaze Destroys Mobile Home, Damages Other Home in Union County

WHITE SPRINGS, Pa. — A mobile home went up in flames Sunday in Union County.

According to fire officials, the place along Red Ridge Road in White Springs caught fire just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire was endangering a nearby home but that home only sustained minimal damage.

The mobile home was destroyed.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation in Union County.