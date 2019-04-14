The Abington Heights boys basketball team claimed Newswatch 16's Super 16 Trophy as the top boys basketball team in the viewing area. The Comets finished the season 26-3, falling to Archbishop Wood in overtime in the PIAA Class "AAAAA" Semifinals.
Abington Heights Claims Super 16 Boys Basketball Trophy
