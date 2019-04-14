Abington Heights Claims Super 16 Boys Basketball Trophy

Posted 10:40 pm, April 14, 2019, by

The Abington Heights boys basketball team claimed Newswatch 16's Super 16 Trophy as the top boys basketball team in the viewing area. The Comets finished the season 26-3, falling to Archbishop Wood in overtime in the PIAA Class "AAAAA" Semifinals.

