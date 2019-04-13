Technology Competition Celebrating Arduino Day

Posted 5:45 pm, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39PM, April 13, 2019

HONESDALE, Pa. --  For the third year in a row, Arduino Day was celebrated in Wayne County.

The meeting of the tech minds happened at the Stourbridge Project in Honesdale on Saturday.

In addition to workshops, the robotics team from Honesdale High School and West Wayne High School featured their robot.

The Arduino is an open-source circuit board that can be programmed to run just about anything.

There were also presentations from 4-H groups about a design they created to help farmers in Wayne County.

