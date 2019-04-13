× Shamokin Woman Turns Herself in After Alleged Stabbing During Brawl

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman from Northumberland County wanted for allegedly stabbing another woman during a brawl last month turned herself into police.

Police say Summer Dickson, 18 of Shamokin, is now facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing another woman in the neck.

The brawl, which happened in March, involved all kinds of weapons including a baseball bat and a shovel.

Dickson is locked up in Northumberland County without bail.