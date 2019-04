Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the last trolley in existence from Wilkes-Barre that served the greater Wyoming Valley. It's Wilkes-Barre's 790. Paul Epsom meets up with the people who are saving the amazing piece of history, and takes you on a tour of this gem.

For more information on saving the 790 or to donate contact:

Anthracite Trolley's Inc. - Project 790

228 Pollock Drive

Pittston, PA 18640

email: cdbaut@gmail.com

call: 570-855-3977