Possible Mumps Case at East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University officials are warning the community of a possible case of mumps.

University officials say one student has been tested for mumps but it will be a few days before the results are in.

Officials say in the meantime, the student is not on campus.

The university asks that any student concerned they may be exhibiting symptoms to contact Student Health Services on campus.