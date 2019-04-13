Sean Clifford led the new-look Nittany Lions in the annual Blue-White game, where the Blue team beat the White team 24-7. Jim Coles reports from Beaver Stadium.
New Nittany Lions Shine in Blue-White Game
-
Penn State Loses Heartbreaker in Citrus Bowl
-
Excitement Around The Eagles Baseball Team This Season At Blue Mountain
-
Penn State Falls to Kentucky 27-24 in Citrus Bowl
-
Penn State Fans Hit the Bars to Watch Citrus Bowl
-
Good Sport: Boy Gives up Football to Eagles Backup Quarterback, Gets Even More in Return
-
-
Sad Day for Happy Valley Fans as Penn State Loses Citrus Bowl
-
Football Player Wants more Women to Join the Huddle
-
Colonial, Schuylkill Football Leagues to Merge Schedules
-
Penn State Wilkes-Barre men’s basketball
-
Lackawanna League girls All Star Game
-
-
Lackawanna League boys All star basketball
-
Lake-Lehman Grad, Penn State Offensive Lineman Headed to NFL Draft
-
Penn State Wilkes-Barre wins National Championship