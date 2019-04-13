Knocking Down Pins at Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- There was lots of fun to be had Saturday inside Chacko's Bowling in Wilkes-Barre for the annual Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraiser.

Some familiar faces at WNEP-TV, Jon Meyer and Renie Workman, knocked down pins to help children in need at Bowl for Kids' Sake.

Jon and Renie are the media chairpersons for the event.

Money raised helps match children facing adversity in their lives with adults who act as mentors.

"We find that the children in our communities often face adversity in their lives and it's so helpful to have someone in your corner when you're struggling or you need someone to talk to," said Jenna Sargent Thorne.

WNEP is a proud media sponsor of the event in Luzerne County.