Easter Pizza is an Italian culinary tradition that is a staple at Sabatelle's Market in Pittston. We visit with Jason Sabatelle, owner of this family deli and market to make this delicious Easter treat, that you can order for your holiday table.
Easter Pizza by Sabatelle’s Market
-
Easter Bunny Makes Early Stop in Lackawanna County
-
A Garden Bunny Craft for Spring and Easter
-
Man in Critical Condition after Truck Crashes through Pizza Hut
-
Easter Bunny Brunch
-
Sweet Stop On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Easter Egg Hunt for All Abilities
-
Church Giving Out Bikes at Easter Egg Hunt
-
Easter Candy On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Police Investigating Pellet Gun Shooting Spree
-
The King Cake, a Colorful Mardi Gras Traditional Dessert
-
-
New Facility Coming to Luzerne County Brings Job Opportunities
-
Easter Tradition in Honesdale May Come to End
-
Veteran’s Photo Found on the Floor of Flea Market Returned to Family