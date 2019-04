Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was a different kind of egg hunt held on Saturday in part of Luzerne County.

Northeast Sight Services partnered with Community Services for a beeping egg hunt at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

The egg hunt allows children with vision problems the chance to participate in the classic Easter activity.

The Scranton, Bethlehem and Allentown bomb squads donated the beeping eggs for the hunt in Luzerne County.