Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People came out to do some spring shopping on Saturday in Scranton.

The annual Buy Local Spring Fling Marketplace was held inside the Scranton Cultural Center.

There were more than 70 vendors selling items such as jewelry, decorations and skin care.

There was also plenty of food and wine on hand for shoppers.

This is the fourth year for the market in Lackawanna County.