BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Saturday was a beautiful day to be outside and marking the beginning of trout season only helped.

Plenty of people were at the Francis E. Walter Dam in Bear Creek Township patiently waiting for a bite on their lines.

The Fish and Boat Commission says every year it stocks more than 3 million trout all over the commonwealth including about 500,000 in state parks and forests alone.