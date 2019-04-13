Assault, Gun Charges for Duo in West Hazleton

Posted 6:06 pm, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, April 13, 2019

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- One person is facing assault charges and another facing gun charges after a fight in Luzerne County.

Police in West Hazleton tell Newswatch 16 they responded to a reported fight along South Broad Street late Friday night.

According to police, Alan Dorsey, 36 of Bellefonte, would not cooperate and tried to fight officers.

Dorsey and a woman, Brooke Burke, 26 of Sugarloaf Heights, were also found to allegedly be in possession of a gun and what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

Burke is facing gun charges and Dorsey is facing aggravated assault and other related charges after the assault in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.