Assault, Gun Charges for Duo in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- One person is facing assault charges and another facing gun charges after a fight in Luzerne County.

Police in West Hazleton tell Newswatch 16 they responded to a reported fight along South Broad Street late Friday night.

According to police, Alan Dorsey, 36 of Bellefonte, would not cooperate and tried to fight officers.

Dorsey and a woman, Brooke Burke, 26 of Sugarloaf Heights, were also found to allegedly be in possession of a gun and what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

Burke is facing gun charges and Dorsey is facing aggravated assault and other related charges after the assault in Luzerne County.