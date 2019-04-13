Apple Kugel and Passover Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For your Passover celebration, Alma Shaffer shows us how to make a delicious Apple Kugel and and Passover Brownies for dessert.

Apple Kugel

3 square matzo squares

2 medium apples, peeled and sliced

3/4 cup raisins

2 T oil

lemon zest from one lemon

3 eggs

1/4 tea cinnamon

Soak matzo in cold water until soft. Drain water /squeeze out water.

Cut apples into slices. Mix everything together. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes until golden brown.

Passover Brownies

3 oz. bittersweet chocolate

1 cup of sugar,

2 eggs,

pinch of salt

1 cup of diced or ground walnuts,

1 stick of margarine,

1 and 1/2 tablespoons of vanilla sugar

Melt chocolate and margarine, mix well all ingredients in a bowl. Pour in greased 8 x 8 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes until done.