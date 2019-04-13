Apple Kugel and Passover Brownies

For your Passover celebration, Alma Shaffer shows us how to make a delicious Apple Kugel and and Passover Brownies for dessert.
Apple Kugel
3 square matzo squares
2 medium apples, peeled and sliced
3/4 cup raisins
2 T oil
lemon zest from one lemon
3 eggs
1/4 tea cinnamon
Soak matzo in cold water until soft. Drain water /squeeze out water.
Cut apples into slices. Mix everything together. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes until golden brown.
Passover Brownies
3 oz. bittersweet chocolate
1 cup of sugar,
2 eggs,
pinch of salt
1 cup of diced or ground walnuts,
1 stick of margarine,
1 and 1/2 tablespoons of vanilla sugar
Melt chocolate and margarine, mix well all ingredients in a bowl. Pour in greased 8 x 8 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes until done.