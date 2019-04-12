PSU Warns Students of Indecent Assaults at Football Building on Campus

Posted 4:01 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, April 12, 2019

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State officials say a number of indecent assaults have happened over the last year at the football building on campus.

PSU officials say they received the newest report of an indecent assault at the Lasch Football Building on Thursday night.

According to the university, other students have also been inappropriately touched by a known student over the last year.

No one has been charged yet in the case.

The Lasch Football Building was also the site of some of the former football coach Jerry Sandusky's sexual attacks on young boys.

