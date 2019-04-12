× Preventing Burnout: New Research on Using Nature to De-Stress

Some new research may help you unwind this weekend.

A new study published in Frontiers in Psychology earlier this month showed that at least a 20-minute walk “to stroll or sit in a place that makes you feel in contact with nature will significantly lower your stress hormone levels.” It’s a “nature-pill” of sorts.

Essentially the research, conducted by the University of Michigan, measured levels of the stress hormone cortisol before and after a nature walk.

Dr. MaryCarol Hunter, an Associate Professor at the University of Michigan and lead author of this study. She says the results showed “that for the greatest payoff, in terms of efficiently lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol, you should spend 20 to 30 minutes sitting or walking in a place that provides you with a sense of nature.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted more of the new research Friday with help from psychology experts at Bloomsburg University.

As part of Friday’s segment, the group with Ryan also spotlighted Bloomsburg University’s 33rd annual Wellness Fair. CLICK HERE for the schedule of activities and speakers.

It runs Friday, April 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Kehr Union.

The Wellness Fair is open to the public and offers all sorts of free health checkups including blood pressure screenings.