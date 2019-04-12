Construction Business Owner Charged with Terroristic Threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The owner of a construction business in Luzerne County is in trouble just days after an incredible dump truck crash.

Bruce Redmond, the owner of Redmond Redmond's Logging and Excavating, is charged with terroristic threats.

State police say Redmond and another man hatched a plan to stage an abduction in order to get one of Redmond's excavators back.

Redmond's home and his logging and excavating business near Dallas were raided by federal agents as part of this ongoing investigation.

All of this comes just after one of Redmond's company dump trucks crashed at a property in Larksville dumping large rocks and causing thousands in damages.

There is no word who was driving that truck.

Police say that person ran off after the crash, and they do have a person of interest.

The crash investigation continues.