16 To The Rescue: Reggie

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. -- Reggie is a 10-year-old French Mastiff mix at the Animal Care Sanctuary outside Towanda.

Finding a home for Reggie has been a trying task.

"He's a sweet, sweet boy. It's just he has some sight issues which makes him a little bit more difficult to place," said Jessica Robinson.

Even though he looks intimidating, workers tell us he's far from it.

"He is a gentle giant. He likes to just mosey along and do his own thing. He likes to sit in your lap and get his butt scratches."

He would do best in a home without young children, and where he's the one and only fur baby.

"No cats, no dogs, I think mainly because of his sight problems. It's scary for him," said Robinson.

Reggie may be a senior but that doesn't stop him from exploring the great outdoors.

"He loves to be outside, sniff around, walks trails in the woods, stuff like that, and even though he's an older boy, he'll go and walk around for hours if you want him to."

Workers just want people to take a chance on him because he has a whole lot of love to give.

"Him being here for so long, he has so much to give to the right person. I would love to see someone come up and just give him that time that he deserves and that nice comfy home that he deserves."

If you're approved to take Reggie home, his adoption fee has been sponsored and you can contact Animal Care Sanctuary.

