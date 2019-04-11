Three Charged in Child Abuse Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Three people are now facing charges in a horrific case of alleged child abuse.

A father, stepmother, and grandmother are charged with tying a child to a bed with a belt, making her eat off the floor and other horrors.

Plymouth police arrested all three suspects Wednesday and there are two children involved.

Police say this case spans over about two years and involves two police departments.

Police arrested Michael Law, Cydney Magana, and Joann Ortman.

Law is the father of the victims, Magana is his wife, and Ortmann is the children's grandparents.

Plymouth police started investigating the family last year. During that time, officers discovered that police in Duryea were also investigating the family for similar charges.

Court papers say one of the children, a girl, was tied up to a bed, not allowed to use the bathroom, and had to eat off the floor.

The girl's brother was also tied to a playpen.

The papers also say Ortmann hit one of the children on the head with a coffee mug.

Police say the children's parents Michael Law and Cydney Magana knew the abuse was happening but did nothing.

All three suspects are facing several child abuse-related charges and are locked up in Luzerne County.