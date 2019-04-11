RailRiders Walk Off Against Bisons in Home Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pinch hitter Mandy Alvarez hit one off the glove of Derek Law in the bottom of the 10th inning, and after blowing an 8-1 lead, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off a winner of the Buffalo Bisons, 9-8, in the team's home opener. The game aired live on WNEP2.