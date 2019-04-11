Opening Day Celebration for RailRiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- At long last, baseball is back. Thursday was the home opener for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of minor league baseball in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.

One thing that has remained constant is Johnny Kundla, who, along with his grandmother, has been greeting fans for all of those years every opening day.

Johnny has cerebral palsy but he says the one thing uplifts him is coming to the ballpark.

"John is a very favorite fan of the RailRiders. We go to all the games, we are season ticket holders and the last couple of years we haven't missed a game," said Roberta Kundla, Johnny's grandmother. "No, he hasn't (missed an opening day) and we're here this year."

Back in January, Johnny and Roberta were in a crash along Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

The Kundla's van flipped and have been recovering from their injuries.

Roberta says the one thing she knew she had to do was to get Johnny to the ballpark for opening day.

The first pitch was thrown just after 7 p.m. in Lackawanna County.