Man Killed in Ashley Crash Identified

ASHLEY, Pa. -- A man is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on North Main Street at the intersection of Conyngham Street.

Ashley police say Christian Barrientos, 23 of Wilkes-Barre, lost control of his car before slamming into a building on Main Street.

According to officials, Barrientos was speeding at the time of the crash.

Cops say he was driving with a suspended license. When he noticed a police officer in Ashley, he sped up. A short time later, he lost control and crashed.

"Somebody was going way to fast around a corner that everyone knows you shouldn't go fast around, you should actually slow down for," said Bethany Barker of Ashley. "So, he definitely was going well over 25 {mph]."

The building is damaged and has been taped off. People living on Main Street say they heard the driver going fast just before hitting the building.

Chris of Ashley said, "Basically he just came down here, he was probably doing around 80 and just started losing control around the turn and then I guess went right into the building."

Borough officials say someone will have to assess the damage to the building after the early morning fatal crash here in Ashley.

In the meantime, the building will remain taped off.