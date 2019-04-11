× Man Charged with Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Donald Cool, 23 of Edwardsville, is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a victim under 16.

According to police, Cool assaulted the girl various times in locations around Kingston and Edwardsville.

The victim told police Cool is the father of her baby.

Cool is locked up in Luzerne County.