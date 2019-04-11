× Health Career Fair Held for Lycoming County Students

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — UPMC Susquehanna hosted a health career exploration fair on Thursday at UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

Over 100 students from schools across Lycoming County spoke with representatives from health care services throughout the hospital including nursing, imaging, laboratory and EMS.

Representatives had interactive displays and education for students interested in pursuing careers in health care.

“At least in our region health care is a huge draw for students. They are really excited. There’s a lot of growth in the area and it’s in high demand so that’s why we encourage students who are interested in this field to explore what is around them knowing someday they can hopefully work here in any multitude of aspects,” said Emily Wagner.

The goal of the fair in Lycoming County is to introduce students to the many career options in the health care industry.