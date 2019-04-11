× Free Coffee at Wawa

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A convenience store chain is celebrating a birthday and giving out gifts to customers.

Wawa is celebrating 55 years in business by giving customers free coffee on Wawa Day.

We stopped by the Wawa on Main Street in Stroudsburg where it was crowded and people were exiting with cups of coffee.

The chain got its start in Pennsylvania, opening its first store in 1964, according to the website.

Coffee on us = best day ever! #WawaDay — Wawa (@Wawa) April 11, 2019