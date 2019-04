× Driver License Center in Monroe County Closed for Repairs

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver license center in the Poconos is closed for repairs.

A sign on the door of the Snydersville Driver License Center on Manor Drive says it is closed due to flooding.

PennDOT says people in need of photos should go to centers in Dunmore, Lehighton or Easton.

No word on when the center in Monroe County will reopen.