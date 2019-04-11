CDL Examiner in Luzerne County Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A Luzerne County man is behind bars, charged with tampering with public records and other counts.

Police say Michael Jordan, 51, of Larksville, falsified PennDOT examination reports and failed to properly test individuals for commercial driver's licenses at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.

Those exams affected drivers tested between January 2016 and December 2017.

Investigators say because of Jordan, nearly 150 truck drivers were allowed behind the wheel without proper qualifications.