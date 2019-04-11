CDL Examiner in Luzerne County Arrested

Posted 12:27 pm, April 11, 2019, by

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A Luzerne County man is behind bars, charged with tampering with public records and other counts.

Police say Michael Jordan, 51, of Larksville, falsified PennDOT examination reports and failed to properly test individuals for commercial driver's licenses at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.

Those exams affected drivers tested between January 2016 and December 2017.

Investigators say because of Jordan, nearly 150 truck drivers were allowed behind the wheel without proper qualifications.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.