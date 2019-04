#BREAKING: Three people made it out safely after Valley Beverage in Ringtown went up in flames this afternoon. Flames were up to 20 feet in the air. Tonight on @WNEP – hear from employees about the franctic experience of being inside at the time. pic.twitter.com/jxIPIHi4rY — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) April 11, 2019

RINGTOWN, Pa. — A business is in ruins following an afternoon fire in Schuylkill County.

Firefighters say flames broke out just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Valley Beverage in Ringtown.

There are no reports of any injuries.