PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The 2020 race for the White House is making a stop in Luzerne County next week.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre on Monday to meet with the PA Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

After the meeting, Sanders is headed to Bethlehem for a town hall event that will be telecast live on Fox News Channel.