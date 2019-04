Bail Reduced for Woman Accused in Murder for Hire Plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A woman accused of hiring someone to shoot and kill her stepfather in Wilkes-Barre is being released from jail.

Kendra Dias gave up her right to a hearing on Thursday.

She was arrested in February for allegedly paying someone to kill Donald Bachman in front of his home back in 2015.

After her arrest, bail was set at $1 million.

Dias' attorney asked for her bail to be reduced because she is pregnant.

That request was originally denied until Thursday when her bail was set at $500,000 unsecured.