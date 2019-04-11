Five Children Removed from Filthy House in Hazleton

Posted 11:54 am, April 11, 2019, by

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Five children have been removed from a filthy house in Hazleton.

Photos taken by police show the conditions inside the home on Poplar Street.

Officers say they were led there when a person called 911 for a small child standing in the street without any clothing.

When police arrived, they saw another child standing in the doorway of the home.

Officers found trash, bugs, and feces throughout the house.

Five children ranging in age from 13 to 2 years old were removed from the home. There were no adults in the home at the time.

Police say charges are pending.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.