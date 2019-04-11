Five Children Removed from Filthy House in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Five children have been removed from a filthy house in Hazleton.

Photos taken by police show the conditions inside the home on Poplar Street.

Officers say they were led there when a person called 911 for a small child standing in the street without any clothing.

When police arrived, they saw another child standing in the doorway of the home.

Officers found trash, bugs, and feces throughout the house.

Five children ranging in age from 13 to 2 years old were removed from the home. There were no adults in the home at the time.

Police say charges are pending.