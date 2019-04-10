Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They've combined to dominate small school softball in District 11 for over 20 years. The Lady Vikings of Williams Valley and the Lady Miners of Minersville winning 7 state softball titles in that span, and it goes back even further for Minersville into their run beginning in the late 1970's. But recently the Vikings have closed the gap in the Schuylkill League.

and put on quite an offensive show Tuesday winning 14-3 in 6 innings on the road.

"Coaches have always said that this is the best small school division in the state, and I totally believe that. We play state champions here. We have Nativity up and coming and Tri-Valley is always descent," said Ryan.

"Yes! The Schuylkill League is always very tough, and you really can't underestimate anyone because everyone plays their best game," said Stevie.

Junior first baseman Maddy Bordner sits in the middle of a lineup that can go 12 deep at times, and hit a 2 run home run farther than I've seen a softball player hit one over the last 20 years.

"How much have you worked on your hitting ? It looks a little bit different from last year? You are really crushing the ball. Yes. All the work is not just pre-season and off-season because like we hit all year round. We don't just start when pre-season comes around," said Maddy.

When you're facing Minersville your chasing history, and the ten state championships that they have. But for Williams Valley they are inching ever closer with three straight trips to the state championship game and one state title, and for this team they would like to make it two out of four.

"We just have to keep working and know that we just need to get better throughout the season. There is always room for improvement even though we are doing very good right now we need to keep improving," again said Stevie.

May 3rd Minersville travels to Tower City to take on the Vikings. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Schuylkill County.