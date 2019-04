Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A road closure is planned for this weekend following a train derailment in Lackawanna County.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment when four train cars hauling sand toppled over in Dickson City on Tuesday.

Crews worked overnight to clear those crumpled cars and twisted tracks, but some repairs are still needed.

Dickson City police say Eagle Lane will be closed from Friday at 7 a.m. until Monday afternoon so crews can finish the job.