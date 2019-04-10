People Feeling the Pinch at the Pump as Gas Prices Rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- Gas prices in Columbia and Luzerne counties are creeping towards $3 for a gallon of regular.

Prices at the pump in Hazleton had some people thinking about moving away.

"I have to move to Jersey, which it's very, very cheap there. But I like it here, so I have to pay for it," Erick Paulino of Hazleton said.

According to AAA, the average gas price in our area is $2.93, but the most expensive we found was $3.01 in Dupont.

The cheapest place we found to fill up in Luzerne and Columbia counties was Laubach's in Berwick at $2.95 for a gallon of regular.

AAA reports the price of gas in our area has gone up nearly 30 cents in the last month.

"Usually between $85 to $90, but right now it's about $115, so it's a big difference," Chad Hoppes of Berwick said.

Regardless of the price increase, the customers keep coming.

"Here at Laubach's, we don't really see much of a difference. We still see our regular customers. They're very loyal," manager Cody Stere said.

Meanwhile, in Bloomsburg, people are hoping some relief comes soon before one of the busiest times to travel comes.

"Hopefully in time for Easter maybe the price will go down a little bit," Matt Wills of Bloomsburg said.

AAA reports the reason for the increase in price is maintenance on refineries, which makes the gas more expensive for the companies to produce.

There's no word when the prices are expected to come down.