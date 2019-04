× One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash

GILBERTON, Pa. — One person was killed and one was seriously hurt in a crash Wednesday in Schuylkill County.

Crews said two vehicles collided head-on around 12:30 p.m. on Routh 924 in Gilberton.

Police said a driver of one of the vehicles and a passenger in the other vehicle were badly hurt and flown to a hospital. The driver was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.