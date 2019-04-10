× New Health Center Opening for People with Tick-Borne Diseases

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State officials call it a growing growing crisis: ticks and the diseases they carry infecting people across Pennsylvania.

A brand new health facility, aimed at helping those people, opens Wednesday, April 10, in the Poconos.

The first patients will arrive Wednesday morning at the Tick-Borne Disease Wellness Center at the Pike Family Health Center. The Pike Family Health Center opens at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Patients come to this health center from around the Poconos. When word of this tick disease facility got out, people started calling from all over the Keystone state. They’ve also had patients call from Arizona and West Virginia.

Pennsylvania has some of the highest numbers when it comes to people infected with tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.

The number of those cases has grown steadily in the past 25 years.

Lyme can cause possible life-threatening complications. It’s transmitted through the bite of an infected tick.

“Ticks tend to quest. They’ll sit out on the edge of a weed or branch and wait for you to walk by. As you brush up against a bush or whatever they’re resting on, they’ll grab ahold of whatever is passing by,” said Joe Johnson from the Health Department.

Some symptoms of Lyme disease include rash, fever, headache, muscle, and joint pain.

Health officials are in the midst of a tick-tracking survey here in Pennsylvania in an effort to learn more about the diseases they’re carrying.

At the wellness center in Pike County, they say they accept most major insurances.

For more information on how to make an appointment, call 570-775-7100.