Man Charged with Fraud After Reporting Fake Burglary at Restaurant

April 10, 2019

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A man has been charged for reporting a fake burglary in Northumberland County.

Watsontown police were called to a burglary at Buzz’s Pizza and Subs on East 8th Street March 20.

David Reynolds, 60, told police that money had been stolen from the restaurant overnight.

Police later found that no theft happened.

Cops say Reynolds used the money and wanted to cover up the missing cash.

Reynolds is facing theft by deception and false report charges here in Northumberland County.

