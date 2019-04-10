× ‘Jack Attack’ Fundraiser for Baby with Leukemia

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school community in the Poconos is rallying to help a teacher’s son who is battling leukemia. Students lined up to support the “Jack Attack” Bracelet Fundraiser at Swiftwater Elementary Center (SEC).

One-year-old Jack Callahan was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. SEC second grader Adrian Rivera reacted, “I felt really sad and in art I made a little card for him and it said get well soon.”

Jack’s mother Molly is an SEC art teacher. Her colleague Kathleen Bickart chairs the SEC Cares Committee. She said, “(Molly) is such a presence in our building, I mean everywhere you go here you could see what she’s touched. She’s brought so much color and light to our building.”

Bickart helped organize the bracelet fundraiser to help the Callahan family with expenses like medical bills, transportation to and from a specialized hospital, and any other financial needs they might have while both parents are out of work caring for their baby.

The sale went better than anyone imagined.

Volunteer Jennifer Gambino said, “It has been an amazing, amazing turn out with how much we’ve been selling.”

Many kids didn’t just buy bracelets, they also donated additional money. Volunteer Aline Stroessner reacted, “It’s amazing!”

The bracelet sales are just the beginning. Volunteers are planning many other ways to help the Callahan family. There’s currently a t-shirt fundraiser running and multiple schools in the district will be hosting dress down days later this month.

The entire community is invited to contribute by supporting a “Jack Attack Carnival” on May 11 after SEC’s color run. It will include games, a tricky tray basket raffle, and a bake sale. You can learn more online.