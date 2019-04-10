Crash Closes Birney Avenue in Moosic, 5 Sent to Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Five people were badly hurt in a crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday along Birney Avenue in Moosic.

Police say three adults and two small children were taken to Geisinger-CMC.

Investigators say one person was in the navy SUV, and two adults and two small children were in the black SUV.

Birney Avenue is shut down in both directions between Rocky Glen Road and the on-ramp to Interstate 81.

Officers say it's likely the road will be closed for several hours while they investigate and crews clean up the wreck.

There is no word at this time what led to the crash.