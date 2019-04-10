Carpentry Students Spruce Up School

Posted 5:42 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, April 10, 2019

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- A group of students from a career and technical school installed a project at a high school in Schuylkill County that's been in the works for months.

The sound of buzzing saws and drilling echoed throughout the halls of Mahanoy Area High School as the district received a facelift outside the gymnasium.

A group of carpentry students from Schuylkill Technology Center built a 30-foot-wide, by 10-foot-tall trophy case. The large structure built with oak and splashed with a little stain and polyurethane was a project these students had some fun with.

"It's been, I think, the past four weeks that we've been working on it, then the half before us worked on it. It's been a good time and a lot of work," said carpentry student James Womer.

"I go to regular school and I'm going to tell everyone that I meet that I learned way more at STC than I do at regular school. I'm way more interested in everything. It's very fun, actually, too," said carpentry student Zachaeus Omlor.

Mahanoy Area had four or five of smaller trophy cases lined up, so the new massive trophy case is a huge upgrade for the entire district.

"It's not even comparable right now just looking at it without anything in the cases. Before, we had a couple of smaller trophy cases here. We had a bunch of trophies and awards that we weren't able to put anywhere because we didn't have the room," said Mahanoy Area Assistant Principal David Holman.

A different group of students from STC will install lights next week. A glass company will finish it off with a glass casing.

