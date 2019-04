Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The business that owns a dump truck that crashed earlier this week in Luzerne County was raided by the feds on Tuesday.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched Redmond's Logging and Excavating as well as the owner's home near Dallas.

Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but they did say that the raid is not related to Monday's dump truck crash in Larksville.