BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Autopsy results show two women who were found dead inside a home near Frackville died from natural causes, according to The Republican Herald.

The bodies of Josephine Kodis, 97, and Christine Moran, 54, were discovered Thursday morning inside a house along South 5th Street in Butler Township.

Investigators say a mailman alerted them when he noticed the mail was backing up.