MOUNT COBB, Pa. -- A woman will spend three to six years in prison for forging prescriptions for pain killers.

Authorities say Allyson Delfino, 46, of Greentown forged prescriptions for 3,500 pills including OxyContin, Percocet and Klonopin while working at doctors' offices in both Greentown and Mount Cobb.

In addition to jail time, Delfino was also sentenced to seven years on probation.