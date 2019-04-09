Woman Found Badly Beaten, Bloody on Road near Susquehanna University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- Police in Snyder County say a woman was found bloody and badly beaten on a road in Selinsgrove.

Police say that woman was seen on surveillance video leaving her car Sunday afternoon near Susquehanna University.

Selinsgrove police say a surveillance photo shows a 46-year-old woman walking on 18th Street just off the campus of Susquehanna University around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Then around 7 a.m. Monday, that woman was found on Industrial Park Road, badly beaten, covered in blood and mud.

Soccer fields and a park are down the road from where she was found. Parents expressed their fears.

“I'm terrified. That shouldn't be happening in this area,” said Jessica Parsons. “I moved out of Williamsport to get away from this kind of stuff.”

Police say the woman, who is from New Jersey, was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where she told police she had left her car because it had a flat tire. It's believed she walked through campus. How she ended up hours later on the other side of the university, blocks away is what police want to know.

Some college students tell Newswatch 16 the school sent them a text alert.

“To know that something like that was going on so close to an area where we call home and everything, specifically because I grew up around the area and everything,” said junior Noah Spencer.

Police say they found the woman's car where they say she said she left it at 18th and Hower streets with a flat tire. The car has since been processed for evidence.

Police say the woman has injuries on her face and body caused by blunt force trauma and consider this an aggravated assault. She is seen in the photo wearing a blue/grey woolen coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

“I'm from New Jersey so it was kind of like, hit home a little bit,” said senior Jonathan Norrell. “Just people coming in from outside the area, it was shocking.”

“It's kind of scary that someone would have been so badly beaten and just left in that area. Anybody could have found her. I'm happy that she's at least alive,” said sophomore Nicholas Long.

Selinsgrove police are not releasing the woman's name for investigative reasons. It has not been determined why the woman was in the borough.