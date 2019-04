× Woman Charged with Putting Two Babies in Danger in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman is charged with putting two babies in danger in Hazleton.

They suspect she was under the influence when the car she was driving jumped a curb on 15th Street Sunday, smashed into a business, and nearly hit a police cruiser.

Officers say they found two babies in the backseat who were not in child safety seats.

They haven’t said if the infants were hurt.