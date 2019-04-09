Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Fishing Creek in Columbia county for the second of the state's mentored youth trout days. Just wait until you see the fish that some of the young anglers caught. Plus, we'll head to the field for some spring turkey scouting with field staff member Dale Butler. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mentored Trout Day & Turkey Scouting
