DUPONT, Pa. -- A homeowner in Luzerne County blames strong winds for knocking over his garage.

The man, who lives along First Street in Dupont, tells Newswatch 16 the old garage was built with 2x4's, and it was only a matter of time before it collapsed.

He just bought the property and is working to renovate it.

No one was hurt when that garage collapsed.