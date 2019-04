Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. -- A stabbing Tuesday morning in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

Saint Clair police tell us a man was stabbed inside an apartment building on Lawton Street just before noon.

The victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers have identified John "Bucky" Berger, 34, of Pottsville, as a person of interest.